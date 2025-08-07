Oumiha and Fonseca Set to Clash for WBA Gold Lightweight Title in Libya – World Boxing Association

This Friday, August 8, at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, French standout Sofiane Oumiha will square off against Nicaragua’s battle-tested Francisco Fonseca for the WBA Gold lightweight title, in a ten-round showdown that headlines one of the featured bouts on the KO to Drugs international card, hosted by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Oumiha, 30, enters the bout with an unblemished 6-0 record, including two wins by knockout. A silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and former world amateur champion, the Frenchman has made waves in the pros thanks to his surgical accuracy, high ring IQ, and elite footwork. He’s not known for heavy hands, but his technical brilliance is undeniable.

In his most recent outing on April 27, 2025, Oumiha cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Edivaldo Ortega, showcasing defensive sharpness and tactical command throughout. The win marked another step forward in his professional evolution, as he continues his climb in the 135-pound ranks.

Fonseca, also 30, brings a wealth of experience with a record of 36 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, including 29 knockouts. The Nicaraguan puncher has shared the ring with big names like Gervonta Davis and Ryan García, and has earned a reputation for his relentlessness, durability, and knockout power. His come-forward style and willingness to trade make him a dangerous matchup for any technical fighter.

Fonseca is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Erick Encinia earlier this year, a win that put him back in the mix as a legitimate regional contender.

This bout is shaping up to be a classic clash of styles: Oumiha, the cerebral technician with a deep amateur pedigree, versus Fonseca, the gritty veteran with a puncher’s chance and a warrior’s mindset. The Frenchman will look to control range and pace, while the Nicaraguan will aim to drag him into deep waters with pressure and power.

Expect fireworks—and perhaps answers—as both fighters look to make a major leap in the global lightweight picture.