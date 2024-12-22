Tyson Fury reacts to his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk 🗣️ 😱

Did you know Don King had an opportunity to attend Harvard Business School? That is something I didn't know about him. Apparently, he was offered a chance after his second stint in prison and before the Foreman v Ali fight.... […]

Ultimate insult for ..... Jake Paul has no interest in taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr for a WBA belt. “I want someone tougher [than Chavez] and I want a real belt, not... […]

Jaime Munguia shock loss to Bruno Surace In a shocking upset, super middleweight Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) knocked out Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in round six in the main event on... […]

Cheavon Clarke v Leonardo Mosquea BOXING is back in Monaco this weekend and Brit cruiserweight star Cheavon Clarke is on the undercard. The former Team GB Olympian has been... […]

Is Lawrence Okolie fat? I have always been a fan of Lawrence Okolie and thought he would have been world champion for longer than he did. He is an extremely large unit and... […]

Richardson Hitchens wins IBF Title. I'm not a big fan of Hitchens (I think he's kind of whiny) but he's from my country so I'm happy I suppose. Hitchens was a very slick boxer tonight... […]

IBHOF 2025 thoughts? http://www.ibhof.com/pages/inductionweekend/2025/announce_25.html Michael Nunn, Vinny Pazienza, Manny Pacquiao, Yessica Chavez, Mary Jo Sanders and... […]

Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez II ~ Oscar Valdez-Emmanuel Navarrete II ESPN 11/7 Night of the rematches this Saturday. First off, this is going to be a seriously late card from the looks of it. Listed to go until Midnight possibly... […]

rip israel 'magnifico' vazquez rest in paradise […]

The greatest Boxing card ever! Briton Daniel Dubois will defend his world heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on 22 February. Dubois, 27,... […]

When will an American become heavyweight Champion again? I recognize that Football and basketball being more mainstream have hurt our chances at getting back on top. America has a lot of quantity in... […]

Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin British heavyweight Derek Chisora will face Sweden's Otto Wallin in Manchester on Saturday, 8 February. A veteran of 48 fights, Chisora will turn... […]