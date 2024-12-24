Home / Press Releases / ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 50 THURSDAY FEB 13, 2025 | Star Boxing

Star Boxing 2 hours ago

White Plains, New York (December 24, 2024) – Star Boxing presents a Memorable 50th Show, Rockin’ Fights 50, Thursday, February 13, 2025. What better holiday gift for your boxing enthusiast loved one.

This historic event will be hosted at the Pollstar #1 World-Rated venue, and Star Boxing’s home away from home, The Paramount, in Huntington, NY. You don’t want to miss this commemorative event, filled with special guest appearances, and a boxing card sure to keep you on your feet.

2024 was a year full of highlight reels, knockouts, and non-stop action. Join Star Boxing to kickoff another exciting year.

More information on the Rockin’ Fights 50 fight card will be announced soon. Stay tuned to Star Boxing on social media for more information and future fight announcements.

