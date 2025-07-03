Wendy Stuns Hicks, New USBA Jr. Middeweight Champion

VERONA, NY (June 7, 2025) – On a night built to celebrate boxing greatness during the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, Wendy Toussaint carved his own piece of history, scoring a thrilling victory over previously undefeated Joseph Hicks Jr. to become the new USBA Junior-Middleweight Champion.

The bout took place last night (June 6) at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, and was broadcast worldwide LIVE on DAZN, promoted by Salita Promotions and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, in association with All The Smoke Fight, the digital boxing platform led by Hall of Famer Andre Ward.

Fighting with purpose and intensity, Toussaint (17-3) imposed his will from the outset, pressuring Hicks relentlessly and dictating the pace throughout all ten rounds. Hicks (now 12-1), who entered the fight as a highly touted prospect, was unable to establish his rhythm as Toussaint consistently kept him on his heels.

The judges scored the bout 97-93 (Eric Marlinski), 96-94 (Don Trella), and a surprising 95-95 (Don Ackerman), awarding Toussaint a majority decision and crowning him the new USBA Junior-Middleweight Champion. Many ringside observers had the fight 98-92 or 97-93 for Wendy Toussaint.

In what many are calling the biggest upset of the night, Toussaint’s high-octane performance not only derailed Hicks’ undefeated run but firmly re-established his presence in the highly competitive junior-middleweight division.

The win marks a career-defining moment for Toussaint and positions him for major opportunities on the world stage moving forward.