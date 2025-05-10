STAR BOXING at Westchester County Center June 14

JUNE 14 WESTCHESTER COUNTY CENTER STAR BOXING PRE-SALE THURSDAY!! Pre-Sale Tickets Thursday Before Available to Public Friday Get Best Seats Now Star Boxing Westchester County Center WHITE PLAINS, NY (May 7, 2025) – Tickets for June 14, 2025 are officially going on sale this week! Star Boxing brings championship energy back to the famed historic Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. The Westchester County Center, once a cornerstone of boxing’s golden era, will once again come alive as Joe DeGuardia delivers a thrilling professional boxing card, which blends elite-level talent with throwback-style rivalries reminiscent of the sport’s glory days. This is a stacked card, including the high-stakes showdown between talented Rajon “Picasso” Chance (East Orange, NJ) and the undefeated Dominican rising star Yan Carlos “El Baka” Perez. This explosive Jr. Featherweight clash is part of the loaded night of boxing, pitting two exciting prospects in the division against each other in a true collision course of styles. Chance, a slick and creative technician known for his ring IQ and showmanship, faces the biggest test of his career in Perez, a relentless and undefeated pressure fighter with knockout power and a point to prove. “Chance vs. Perez is one of those fights where styles make magic,” said Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia. “Rajon is smooth and cerebral. El Baka is a storm. Something’s gotta give, and fans are in for a thriller.” An all-New York slugfest between two huge fan favorites showcases Harley Burke (Yonkers, NY) and Lou Maietta (Bronx, NY). Burke, an undefeated knockout artist with a devoted Irish following, steps up against the gritty and fearless NYC Fireman (FDNY) Maietta. Expect fireworks from the opening bell as these two heavy-handed warriors throw down for bragging rights and momentum. “We are all looking forward to this fight,” added DeGuardia. “Both Harley and Lou are big ticket sellers and kudos to them both for wanting this fight. Too many fighters want to cherry pick opponents and find a reason ‘not to fight’. These guys, like Rajon and Yan Carlos, want to fight and that makes a fighter. It, like the Westchester County Center, reminds me of the old days where fans can see local neighboorhood type wars. Irish vs Italian, laborer vs fireman, grit vs grit, Harley’s power vs Lou’s blue-collar toughness will keep fans on their feet.” Adding even more hometown excitement, Austin Cassese (Shrub Oak, NY) will be in front of his local fans for the first time since he played on local baseball and football fields as a Lakeland HS baseball and football player, Cassese, a Marist College graduate, works in the construction industry This undefeated prospect looks to impress and build momentum as he continues his pro boxing career. Rising puncher ‘King’ David Malul returns to the ring, bringing the heat after three dominant Star Boxing performances to kick off his pro career. This undefeated young banger brings yet another can’t-miss addition to an already electric card at the Westchester County Center. Also appearing on the undercard is Ronny Reyes. another exciting local favorite, and Mexican prospect Eric ‘El Cañete’ Perez. For Tickets (click link below): PRE-SALE to STAR BOXING FANS: THURSDAY, May 8, 2025 (Use Code: STAR) GENERAL PUBLIC SALES: FRIDAY, MAY 9, 2025 Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of Star Boxing at the Westchester County Center. WESTCHESTER COUNTY CENTER 198 Central Ave, White Plains, NY 10606 Celebrating more than 75 years, the Westchester County Center has been a prime setting for thousands of indoor concerts, trade shows, sporting events, meetings, theatrical presentations and conventions. More than 800,000 visitors walk through the County Center’s doors each year. BY CAR: PARKING For your convenience, on-site parking is accessible at one of our Westchester County Parks-managed parking lots: the County Center West and East lots located adjacent to and in front of the center respectively, as well as the North White Plains parking lot, 98 Fisher Lane, White Plains, NY 10603. Parking is on a first come, first served basis. Alternate parking is available nearby BY TRAIN: Take any subway or bus to Grand Central Station. Take Metro North to the White Plains Station. MTA INFO The following Bee Line Buses make stops at the White Plains Transportation Center: 1W, 3, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 27, 40, 41, 60, 63, 77, 92, TZX, IBus, TLC, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H nter is conveniently located in the heart of White Plains, close to a wide variety of top hotels, restaurants, night life, retail stores and malls. 