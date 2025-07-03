Prospects Collide FIGHT RESULTS

Rajon Chance Defeats Yan Carlos Perez in Main Event of ‘Prospects Collide’ Harley Burke Decisions Louis Maietta in Co-Feature​ Star Boxing event delivers tremendous fight card WHITE PLAINS, NY (June 16, 2025) On Saturday night, Star Boxing delivered a thrilling boxing event that had fans engaged from start to finish. The non-stop action saw fights with varying levels of momentum swings, guts, glory and skills on full display as multiple fights had a legitimate claim to “Fight of the Night.” The setting was intriguing as the beautiful old school arena was impressively adorned with Empire Harley-Davidson’s motorcycles, celebrating their collaboration with Star Boxing. Fight night results: Rajon Chance vs Yan Carlos Perez Rajon Chance scored a hard fought, narrow 10-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Dominican Republic stand out Yan Carlos Perez to capture the NBA Super Bantamweight title capping an outstanding Star Boxing card presented by Joe DeGuardia at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Chance and Perez set a quick pace from the outset as both fighters displayed tremendous skill battling toe-to-toe the entire fight. The fight met, and exceeded, expectations and captivated old timers with impressive punch output, terrific body work and classic ‘inside the pocket’ action. The judges had the fight up for grabs until Chance finished strong and won via a narrow 2-point unanimous decision (96-94) on all three judges’ score cards. The scores indicated that Chance needed that final round to finally put a blemish on the previously undefeated resume of Perez and Chance delivered with a spirited ending. Chance of East Orange, New Jersey is now 9-1-1, 6 KO’s. Perez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic falls to 6-1, 4 KO’s. Both fighters clearly displayed they are fighters with skills well above their number of pro fights. Harley Burke vs Louis Maietta ﻿ The co-feature pitted an old-fashioned neighborhood type rivalry between super middleweights Louis Maietta of Bronx, New York and Harley Burke of Yonkers, New York. This fight was another fight that fans will remember for the action in the ring and the energy of fans of both fighters booming equally throughout the arena. The fight matched the crowd intensity as Burke and Maietta were like gladiators of years gone by. Grit, blood and heart were on display during the entire fight with fans chanting and rooting for each fighter. Maietta, the brave and gutsy NYC fireman, came out strong and appeared to be winning the quick paced first round, when Burke dropped Maietta with an overhand right. Maietta fought back bravely throughout the bout, but Burke’s combinations were too much for Maietta to combat. Both fighters large groups of fans remained vocal throughout as the action inside the ring and fervor of the divergent crowd made for a dramatic and thrilling spectacle. In the end Burke scored a hard fought unanimous decision to improve 10-0, 7KOs. Maietta falls to 6-5-2, 2 KOs. Eduardo Monrreal vs Austin Cassese Eduardo Monrreal shocked previously undefeated hometown favorite Austin Cassese in the opening round of their four-round junior middleweight fight. Monrreal struck early as he landed a left hand from the southpaw stance that put Cassese on the canvas. Cassese momentarily got himself back into the fight and then hurt Monrreal with two hard right hands along the ropes. Monrreal roared back however and uncorked a huge right hand that dropped Cassese for the second time. Cassese tried to get to his feet but fell back to the canvas and the fight was over. Monrreal of El Paso, Texas is 2-2, 2KO’s. Cassese of Shrub Oak, New York drops to 3-1, 3KO’s Ryan O’Rourke vs Boubacar Sylla Ryan O’Rourke made an emphatic statement by remaining undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over Boubacar Sylla in a welterweight fight. O’Rourke dominated the eight-round contest by out punching Sylla throughout, landing hard combinations behind his jabs and almost had Sylla out at the end of the bout just before the bell rang to end the bout. O’Rourke of Dublin, Ireland goes to 13-0, 3KO’s. Sylla of won by scores of 80-70 twice and 80-71 to stay undefeated with a 13-0 record. Sylla of Cincinnati, Ohio falls to of 12-2, 7KO’s. Sharif Oné vs. ﻿Kevin Hill The opener saw the successful pro debut of Bronx, New York’s Sharif Oné. Oné beat Kevin Hill of East St. Louis, Illinois at 2:59 of round two of their middleweight bout. Oné dropped Hill in round one and battered him around in round two before the fight was stopped. One goes to 1-0, 1KO. Hill Drops to 1-4, 1KO. The show was promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, as Joe returned to his roots where he promoted shows in the 1990’s and once fought on his way to Junior Olympic and Golden Gloves Championships. Interestingly, both his dad and uncle fought as professionals as well at the same historic venue. The enthusiastic crowd saw sensational ‘old school’ action in the ring and riveting fan engagement outside the ring as the fights lived up to their pre-fight billing. The entire show was beyond impressive. It wasn’t just a boxing event— it was a full-throttle experience that kept everyone standing, shouting, and supporting their favorites, and, in the end, acknowledging and appreciating all the fighters, regardless of who they were originally rooting for. A fantastic evening of entertainment. Re-live the Moments of “Prospects Collide” ABOUT STAR BOXING ® For three decades Star Boxing has consistently delivered boxing events of the highest caliber that attract loyal fans from all corners of the globe. Star Boxing has promoted events at practically every locale and on every network. From the Antonio Tarver – Roy Jones trilogy to the meteoric rise of Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr. through the critically acclaimed Rockin’ Fights Paramount Series, Star Boxing continues to develop world rated contenders and red-hot prospects into future world champions. Founded by its Hall of Fame promoter, Joe DeGuardia, an attorney, former boxer and respected boxing leader, Star Boxing has become revered worldwide throughout the industry for its credibility, integrity, and exciting fights. SUBSCRIBE TO STAR BOXING TV: STAR BOXING TV brings you live action, Star Boxing archives and countless hours of thrilling professional boxing with over 30 years of entertainment. Opening in September 2011, The Paramount was most recently ranked the #1 club worldwide. Located in Huntington, Long Island, New York, The Paramount – in concert with TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank® – hosts a variety of concerts, comedy, boxing, and other special events. Booked by Live Nation & utilizing Ticketmaster ticketing; The Paramount hosts over 200+ events per year. In just over 10 years, The Paramount has quickly established itself as the premier live entertainment destination on Long Island – the 20th largest U.S. media market (*2.5M HH-Arbitron: Nassau/Suffolk MSA). Boasting 90k+ Facebook fans, 36k+ Instagram & 16k+ Twitter followers, Pollstar Magazine recently ranked as The Paramount #1 Worldwide Club (*Year End ‘22) & nominated the venue as “Nightclub of The Decade”! Star Boxing, Inc. 4 West Red Oak Lane, Suite 312 – White Plains, NY 10604 Tel: (718) 823-2000 | Fax: (718) 823-6330 | Email: info@starboxing.com STAR BOXING INC. STAR BOXING INC | PR@STARBOXING.COM | 718 823-2000 | www.StarBoxing.com ***All press releases are available in word and pdf documents. Contact pr@starboxing.com if needed.*** Any attached Photograph(s) may only be used for news, information or promotional purposes and only for the period commencing on the date of this e-mail and ending 90 days later (the “License Period”). Any other use and any use after the License Period is strictly prohibited without permission in writing from Star Boxing, Inc. All inquiries should be addressed to: Star Boxing, Inc., 4 West Red Oak Lane, Suite 312, White Plains NY, 10604 Registered® Star Boxing, Inc.® 2024 All Rights Reserved. 0.7543859649122807