Home / Press Releases / ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 ENCORE ON YES NETWORK | Star Boxing

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 49 ENCORE ON YES NETWORK | Star Boxing

Star Boxing 24 mins ago Press Releases

White Plains, New York (December 31, 2024) – TOMORROW (Jan 1, 2025) at 4AM (EST) Star Boxing rings in the New Year as it presents another Encore of Rockin’ Fights 49 on the YES Network. An absolutely thrilling night of boxing will be available for all those that didn’t see it live. Watch the punches fly after you watch the ball drop!

Local Fan-Favorite Wendy ‘Haitian Fire’ Toussaint stepped back into action against a gritty Brian Agustin Arregui. ‘Haitian Fire’ looked sharp in his return home.

Undefeated Super-Welterweight, Micky Scala, made his Star Boxing debut against Luis Caraballo Ramos . The exciting Italian-American prospect went into the fight ranked #24 in the USA, hoping to become the next champ thru the Star Boxing stable. Ramos, from Carolina, Puerto Rico is a tough opponent who has the distinction of having all seven of his victories coming by knockout/TKO.

Brooklyn/Queens own, ‘KING’ David Malul, had the sold-out crowd on their feet, in what was yet another thrilling finish. His RF48 breathtaking Pro-Debut saw one of the most astonishing first round KO’s in history. Watch his second fight on RF49, and decide which knockout was better!

Undefeated Irish-American laborer, Harley Burke, fought a back & forth scrap with Tevin Terrance. Harley is from Yonkers, NY and a local prospect who knows he can’t underestimate, the tough as nails First-Nation Canadian from Quebec. Terrance has fought before at The Paramount, and each fight ended in thrilling split-decision draws. Don’t miss this six-round super middleweight bout from start to finish.

4AM (Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025) on YES… YOU’LL BE GLAD

YOU DIDN’T MISS THIS!!!

(Home of the New York Yankees)


Source link

Tags

About Star Boxing

Check Also

Boxing News: Buatsi, Babic victorious in London » May 21, 2022 - Fightnews.com

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 50 ONE DAY EARLIER THURSDAY FEB 13, 2025 | Star Boxing

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS Created in 2011, Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series has developed …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved