Jai Opetaia's Six Round Beatdown Over Jack Massey | Opetaia Vs Massey Full Fight





Ahead of IBF World & Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Champion Jai Opetaia’s next defence against David Nyika on January 8th 2025, relive Jai’s crushing six round spiteful performance over Jack Massey from October 12th 2024 in Riyadh. It’s a groundbreaking Trans-Tasman matchup which pits 26-0 Opetaia against 10-0 Nyika from the Gold Coast, Australia live on DAZN.

#JaiOpetaia #Boxing #OpetaiaNyika

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.