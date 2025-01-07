David Benavidez destroys David Lemieux with spectacular performance | Benavidez vs Lemieux





February 1 wont be the first time @Benavidez300 took on another David. On May 21, 2022 David Lemieux took the challenge of fighting the Mexican Monster but suffered the same fate as past opponents. TKO by the lightning quick hands of Benavidez.

What happens when he gets in the ring with David Morrell? #BenavidezMorrell

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezLemieux

