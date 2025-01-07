Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez destroys David Lemieux with spectacular performance | Benavidez vs Lemieux

David Benavidez destroys David Lemieux with spectacular performance | Benavidez vs Lemieux

Premier Boxing Champions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



February 1 wont be the first time @Benavidez300 took on another David. On May 21, 2022 David Lemieux took the challenge of fighting the Mexican Monster but suffered the same fate as past opponents. TKO by the lightning quick hands of Benavidez.

What happens when he gets in the ring with David Morrell? #BenavidezMorrell

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezLemieux

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Jai vs Nyika 😤🔥

Who you got?! #OpetaiaNyika | Jan 8 | Live on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved