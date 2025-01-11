“Was Serrano Rematch Toughest Of Your Career?” – Katie Taylor Answers Fan Questions





Back home in Dublin, Katie Taylor spends some time answering questions from her loyal fanbase hosted by Steve Bunce at the Sports Direct / Everlast store in Carrickmines just outside of Dublin on Saturday 11 January 2025. Find out who Katie thinks is her toughest opponent to date, an insight into her mindset, what it takes to reach the very top plus more.

#KatieTaylor #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.