A Platform for Rising Talent in Houston  – World Boxing Association

On April 6, Houston will host the third edition of the Baby Bull Future Champions, a premier event designed to showcase and support the next generation of boxing stars. Organized by former world champion Juan “Baby Bull” Díaz, this initiative has quickly become a key platform for developing young talent in the sport.

Backed by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the event will bring together top amateur fighters to compete in a professional setting, surrounded by an electrified crowd and legendary figures from the boxing world.

But the Baby Bull Future Champions is more than just action-packed fights—it’s an immersive experience for participants. This year’s edition will also feature youth boxing, emphasizing the importance of early development in the sport.

With opportunities to interact with boxing icons and gain inspiration from the best, this event continues to prove that boxing is not just a sport—it’s a path to discipline, transformation, and success.

The third edition of Baby Bull Future Champions promises to be an unforgettable night, solidifying its reputation as a breeding ground for future champions and a testament to the power of sports in shaping strong, determined individuals.