Isaac Cruz dominates Francisco Vargas | Cruz vs Vargas





Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz dominated Francisco Vargas in a thrilling 10-round unanimous decision victory. Cruz showcased his relentless pressure and powerful combinations, overwhelming Vargas with his relentless attack. Despite a valiant effort from Vargas, Cruz’s youth and aggression proved to be the difference.

This exciting lightweight bout featured non-stop action from the opening bell. Cruz, known for his aggressive fighting style, lived up to his nickname, constantly moving forward and applying pressure on Vargas. Vargas, a seasoned veteran, tried to counter with his own power punches, but Cruz’s volume and accuracy proved too much to handle.

📺 Watch the full Isaac Cruz vs Francisco Vargas fight here:https://youtu.be/2k9cK6Uo0oY?si=X10ni6zrvRYIOnWK

