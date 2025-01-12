Home / Boxing Videos / Daniel Dubois Wipes Out Anthony Joshua To Win Ring Awards KO Of The Year

Daniel Dubois Wipes Out Anthony Joshua To Win Ring Awards KO Of The Year

DAZN Boxing 19 mins ago Boxing Videos



Daniel Dubois’ incredible knockout against Anthony Joshua helped him to the Ring Awards’ KO Of The Year gong.

@Turki_alalshikh

