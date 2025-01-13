Home / Boxing Videos / Ring Awards: Bruno Surace Scoops Upset Of The Year After Stunning KO Against Jaime Munguia

Ring Awards: Bruno Surace Scoops Upset Of The Year After Stunning KO Against Jaime Munguia

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Bruno Surace won the Ring Awards’ upset of the year prize after his sensational win over former WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Isaac Cruz dominates Francisco Vargas | Cruz vs Vargas

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz dominated Francisco Vargas in a thrilling 10-round unanimous decision victory. Cruz showcased …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved