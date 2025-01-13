Billy Dib's Emotional Speech After Beating Cancer To Win Ring Awards' Comeback Of The Year For 2024





Former IBF featherweight world champion Billy Dib was recognised at the 2024 Ring Awards after winning the biggest fight of his life – against cancer.

