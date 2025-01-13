Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 FULL Press Conference | Light-Heavyweight UNDISPUTED #RiyadhSeason

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet once again in London to launch the first Riyadh Season card of the year ahead of their Undisputed Light-Heavyweight rematch on February 22nd.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing