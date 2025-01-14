Riyadh Season February 22nd | KICK OFF PRESS CONFERENCE!

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will face Israil Madrimov in a 12-round Super Welterweight boxing match on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card and will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV.
