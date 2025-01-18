Home / Boxing Videos / OTD | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez

OTD | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez

On this Day, on January 18, 1997. Oscar De La Hoya makes a successful first defense of his title with a lopsided decision over the previously unbeaten Miguel Angel Gonzalez.

