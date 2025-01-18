GLOVES OFF: Benavidez vs. Morrell | EPISODE 1





Watch Episode 2: https://youtu.be/6-RAmcexcVo

As fight night looms, tensions between David Benavidez and David Morrell reach a boiling point. Undefeated and fan-favorite champions, both fighters are driven by an unrelenting hunger to prove their dominance against the toughest competition—each other. This episode sets the stage for a career-defining battle where only one will emerge as the new king of the 175lb division.

Gloves Off: David Benavidez vs David Morrell is the fifth installment of the compelling docuseries. As momentum builds for an epic night of PBC Pay-Per-View action on Prime Video on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this two-part edition explores the motivations behind the main event fighters in a highly anticipated, 12-round light heavyweight championship clash between undefeated stars.

A former two-time Super Middleweight champion, David “El Monstro” Benavidez sports a record of 29-0, 24 KOs, while David Morrell Jr. boasts a mark of 11-0, 9 KOs. They will meet for Benavidez’s Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title and Morrell’s WBA Light Heavyweight Title in the main event of the stacked PBC Pay-Per-View card on Prime Video.

Narrated by Barry Pepper, the program takes fans far beyond the ring. The series blends footage and stories of the fighters’ lives, families, training camp team members, and training camp activity as the build-up intensifies for this can’t miss 175-pound encounter.

#BenavidezMorrell Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-020125

#GlovesOff

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions