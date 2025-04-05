Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora vs. Marilyn “La Mexicana” Badillo | TWO WEEKS AWAY!





The world’s youngest undisputed world champion, Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of Coachella Valley, will defend her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine world championship belts against No. 1 IBF-ranked contender Marilyn “La Mexicana” Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Cuautitlán, Mexico. The 10-round main event, co-promoted with Sampson Boxing, marks Fundora’s first headlining appearance as she leads the charge in a new era of women’s boxing. This highly anticipated bout is set for Saturday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

