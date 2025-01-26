Traie Duberry & Camilo Castagno Exchange Knockdowns: Full Fight (Smith Vs Ouizza Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos Midlands based Cruiserweight talent Traie Duberry moves 5-0 on the big stage over Camilo Castagno as the opening fight of Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza’s undercard in Nottingham proved to be a thriller on Saturday 25 January 2025. #Boxing #SmithOuizza #BeforeTheBell * Camilo Castagno Duberry Exchange Fight FULL knockdowns Matchroom Boxing Ouizza Smith Traie undercard 2025-01-26 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest