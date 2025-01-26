López knocks out Castillo to become the new WBA Continental North America Champion – World Boxing Association

Najee López captured the WBA Continental North America Light Heavyweight title on Friday with a sixth-round TKO over Lenin Castillo.

The Puerto Rican fighter delivered a commanding performance against the veteran Dominican opponent, controlling the fight from start to finish and securing the victory at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

López demonstrated his dominance early on, winning every round decisively. At the time of the stoppage, all three judges had him ahead with identical scores of 50-45.

The decisive moment came in the sixth round when López landed a powerful right hand that sent Castillo to the canvas. Although Castillo got back up, he continued to take heavy punishment, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

With this win, López remains undefeated, improving his record to 13 wins, 0 losses, and 10 knockouts. Castillo’s record now stands at 25 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw, and 19 KOs.