LIVE OPEN WORKOUT! Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin – The Last Dance 🥊





Join us in Manchester to kick off our first fight week of the year with the open workout for Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin. We build to a historic night as Chisora looks to end his historic career in the UK with a blockbuster card. Otto Wallin looks to keep up momentum after his last win in Atlantic City as he looks to propel himself back into the World Heavyweight Championship scene.

Watch the full card, this Saturday, Live on TNT Sports

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact