'Joshua-Bakole Is Not True!' Eddie Hearn Talks Catterall-Barboza, Canelo, Smith-Azim & More!





Eddie Hearn talks exclusively to Matchroom Boxing from HQ in Brentwood on Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza in Manchester on February 15; the latest on Dalton Smith-Adam Azim, Anthony Joshua, Canelo vs Jake Paul & Terence Crawford, Johnny Fisher-Dave Allen & more!

#EddieHearn #CatterallBarboza #AnthonyJoshua #Canelo

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.