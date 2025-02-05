Home / Boxing Videos / 'Joshua-Bakole Is Not True!' Eddie Hearn Talks Catterall-Barboza, Canelo, Smith-Azim & More!

'Joshua-Bakole Is Not True!' Eddie Hearn Talks Catterall-Barboza, Canelo, Smith-Azim & More!

Eddie Hearn talks exclusively to Matchroom Boxing from HQ in Brentwood on Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza in Manchester on February 15; the latest on Dalton Smith-Adam Azim, Anthony Joshua, Canelo vs Jake Paul & Terence Crawford, Johnny Fisher-Dave Allen & more!

