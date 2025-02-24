Home / Boxing Videos / “This Fight Could Go Early!” – Lewis Crocker Vs Paddy Donovan | Make The Days Count

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan are just one win away from contesting the IBF World Welterweight Title. Before the unbeaten Irish duo collide this Saturday in Belfast in our main event follow both in their respective camps with trainers Billy Nelson and Andy Lee, who both make bold predictions, as they strive to Make The Days Count.

