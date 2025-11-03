Gómez holds onto WBA regional crown after draw with Ingram – World Boxing Association

Yoelvis “La Joya” Gómez and Antraveous Ingram battled to a split draw Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, leaving the Cuban southpaw still in possession of the WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title.

After 10 hard-fought rounds, the judges turned in scores of 95–95, 96–94 and 94–96, reflecting just how razor-close this matchup always promised to be. Both men came in with talent, hunger, and the ambition to climb fast — and neither gave an inch when the lights came on.

It was a tactical, competitive fight from start to finish, with each fighter showcasing poise and big-fight readiness. The even scorecards were a fair snapshot of the action inside the ropes.

Gómez walks away still champion and now looks toward his next move in the WBA landscape. Ingram, despite not claiming the belt, left a strong impression and remains unbeaten — his stock rising in the process.

Gómez now stands at 9-1-1 with 7 knockouts, while Ingram moves to 12-0-1 with 6 knockouts.