Tank vs. Roach MEDIA WORKOUT | #TankRoach

What’s the Greatest Win in Boxing History? With so many legendary performances, it’s nearly impossible to pick just one. But for me, it has to be Muhammad Ali’s 8th-round KO over George... […]

Subriel Matias on the comeback trail (I hope)... I'll be there! :) *I'm excited.* ;D *Not often I get the chance to see professional boxing here on the island. In this case it's Matias, who hopefully bounces back... […]

Does anyone know what was wrong with Daniel Dubois? Does anyone know what was officially wrong with Daniel Dubois? Was it an injury, illness or something else? I can not find why he could not face... […]

Greg Haugen Has Passed Away https://trendsnewsline.com/2025/02/23/death-of-boxing-legend-greg-haugen-a-tribute-to-a-warrior/ A true professional. It is often overlooked that... […]

Hi All, Looking Forward to Talking Boxing! Hello everyone, Glad to be here! I’ve been a boxing fan for a while, and my favorite fighter of all time is Salvador Sánchez—his mix of skill,... […]

Josh Taylor v Ekow Essuman Former undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor has decided to move up a weight and will make his welterweight debut to challenge WBO... […]

Jack Catterall v Arnold Barboza Jr Jack Catterall got the opportunity to size up his next opponent last night at the National Football Museum in Manchester. Chorley boxing ace had... […]

Dillian Whyte v Joe Joyce Britons Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce will headline a heavyweight-stacked card at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on Saturday, 5 April. Olympian... […]

Manufactured Fights that no real boxing fan wants to see I am sure I started a thread like this but can not find it. All fights are manufactured to some extent but what are the ones that are engineered... […]