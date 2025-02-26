Home / Boxing Videos / Tank vs. Roach MEDIA WORKOUT | #TankRoach

Watch live as Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach, and other fighters on the PPV portion of Tank vs. Roach Fight Night hold a Brooklyn media workout ahead of their respective matchups on March 1 at Barclays Center and live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

