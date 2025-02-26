Tellez and Williams Clash for the WBA Interim Title – World Boxing Association

The boxing world is gearing up for an electrifying showdown as Yoenis Tellez and Julian Williams square off for the WBA Interim Super Welterweight Title on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This high-stakes clash will be featured on the undercard of the highly anticipated main event between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr.

Tellez: The Rising Star Ready for His Moment

At just 24 years old, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) has been making waves in the stacked 154-pound division, remaining undefeated and proving he’s one of the most exciting prospects in the sport. Trained by the legendary Ronnie Shields, the Cuban phenom has sharpened his skills and is ready to seize his moment on the big stage.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to my team for giving me this opportunity,” said Tellez. “I plan to make the most of it. I’m focused, prepared, and ready to make a statement on March 1. This is just the beginning!”

Williams: The Battle-Tested Veteran Looking to Reclaim Glory

On the other side stands Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs), a former unified world champion with a deep résumé at the top of the division. Williams has shared the ring with some of the best fighters in the world, and though he hasn’t fought since 2021, he’s determined to make a triumphant return and reestablish himself as a force at 154 pounds.

“Julian Williams is a former world champion with a lot of experience, and I respect everything he’s accomplished in this sport,” Tellez acknowledged. “But on March 1, I’m bringing everything I’ve got. My style is exciting, and I trust my ability to execute our game plan. This is a huge opportunity for me, and I’m ready to show the world what I can do.”

A Defining Test for Tellez

Tellez has already turned heads with statement wins over Sergio Garcia, Joseph Jackson, and Johan Gonzalez, but this will be the biggest test of his young career.