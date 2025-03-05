'I Have To Go Down As The Greatest' Day In The Life With Austin 'Ammo' Williams

The return of Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is now just 10 days away, as he prepares to headline in Orlando against 19-1 Patrice Volny in his attempts to build back towards World Title contention. Ahead of his March 15 fight date, we went inside his camp preparations to find out what a Day in the Life of Ammo looks like!
