Moses Itauma knocked out Dillian Whyte to defend the WBA International title – World Boxing Association

Britain’s Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) took a decisive step toward the heavyweight elite, blasting out compatriot Dillian Whyte (31-4, 21 KOs) in the very first round to defend the WBA International heavyweight title on Saturday night, August 16, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory not only earned him his first regional strap, but also cemented his status as one of the division’s most intriguing rising forces.

At just 20 years old, Itauma displayed a poise and physical menace well beyond his age. The fight lasted only 119 seconds before a thunderous right hook from Itauma sent Whyte crashing down, unable to recover.

For Whyte, 37, it was a comeback after more than a year of inactivity, as he looked to claw his way back into the world rankings. Instead, he was overwhelmed by Itauma’s speed, sharpness, and explosive finishing instinct, which left him with no room to adjust.

The win marks a pivotal moment in Itauma’s career. Since making his pro debut in January 2023, he’s strung together 13 straight victories and has quickly become one of the hottest names in British heavyweight boxing. His style blends solid fundamentals with concussive power, and his tendency to finish fights inside six rounds has made him a fighter that promoters and media around the globe are keeping a close eye on.

The WBA International crown now sets the stage for bigger opportunities in 2026. Itauma made it clear he’s eager to test himself against high-profile opponents as he continues his climb toward a world title shot.