Nick Ball successfully defends WBA featherweight crown in Saudi Arabia – World Boxing Association

Liverpool’s Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) retained his WBA featherweight world title with a hard-fought unanimous decision over Australia’s Sam Goodman (20-1, 8 KOs) in the main event Saturday night, August 16, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The judges had it 117-111, 118-110 and 115-113, in a contest that was tighter than two of the scorecards suggested.

For Ball, 28, it was the third defense of the belt he captured in June 2024 against Raymond Ford. Unlike his previous two defenses—both ended inside the distance—this one demanded grit and discipline against a challenger who brought movement, a sharp jab, and tactical patience. Goodman, making his official move up to featherweight, proved he can hang with the elite, particularly in the early rounds, where he managed to slow Ball’s output.

Ball set the tone in the opening round with a crisp right hook, but Goodman answered with slick lateral movement and a steady jab that allowed him to steal some middle frames. In round five, Ball landed a heavy right hand that rocked the Aussie, and from there the champion began to impose himself with sharper combinations and relentless pressure.

Down the stretch, Ball’s pace was the difference. A right uppercut in the ninth punctuated his momentum, and he dominated the tenth and eleventh with power punching. Goodman, though visibly slowing, showed resilience, standing his ground and exchanging in the final round to close the show with both men trading leather in a rousing finish.

The victory further solidifies Ball as one of the most active and aggressive champions on today’s schedule. His come-forward style, suffocating pressure, and ability to adjust mid-fight have made him a standout figure in the British scene and beyond.

As for Goodman, the Australian tasted defeat for the first time but earned respect. His adaptability, discipline, and toughness against a reigning champion ensure his name remains relevant in the division. A return to the regional circuit could quickly bring him back into the title mix.