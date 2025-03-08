Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar De La Hoya | Oscar speaks on bright future of Golden Boy!

Oscar De La Hoya | Oscar speaks on bright future of Golden Boy!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Oscar De La Hoya speaks about the bright future of Golden Boy, including March 29 and May 2nd shows.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #highlight #full #fight #fullfight #ryangarcia #goldenboyfightnight

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

What's next for Natasha Jonas? 🤔

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub #shorts ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports ► Boxing …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved