Hernández vs. Green – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championship Committee has officially ordered a final middleweight title eliminator between Cuban standout Yoenli Hernández and American contender Ian Green.

An official notice was sent to both parties on Wednesday, March 5, signaling the start of a 30-day negotiation period, which will run until April 4.

Hernández currently holds the top spot in the WBA’s 160-pound rankings, while Green enters the bout as the No. 4 contender. In accordance with WBA regulations for final eliminators, the purse split will be set at 50-50, ensuring an even financial distribution for both fighters.

Should the two camps fail to reach an agreement within the allotted timeframe—or if either party refuses to sign—the WBA reserves the right to send the fight to a purse bid, following the standard procedures outlined in its internal regulations.