KO | Olympian and amateur standout Ruslan Abdullaev makes his pro debut for Golden Boy!

Recently signed to Golden Boy, Olympian and amateur standout Ruslan Abdullaev made a splash under the Golden Boy promotional banner with a second-round knockout over Puebla, Mexico’s Jose Alvarado. Scheduled as a four-round welterweight fight, Abdullaev landed an electrifying body shot that sent Alvarado to the mat at 2:33, from which he could not recover.
Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jose Alvarado | March 6, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino-Indio, CA
