Quick Jabs | Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez! A Philippines vs. Mexico war brakes out in Hollywood!

Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 25 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico scored an upset, ninth-round technical knockout victory over Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-2, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California in the scheduled 10-round main event of the inaugural edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Avalon Hollywood. Rodriguez stopped Gesta at 2:55 of the aforementioned round.
Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez | March 21, 2019 | Avalon Theater-Hollywood, California
