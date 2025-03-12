Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez! A Philippines vs. Mexico war brakes out in Hollywood!

Quick Jabs | Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez! A Philippines vs. Mexico war brakes out in Hollywood!

Golden Boy Boxing 12 hours ago Boxing Videos



Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 25 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico scored an upset, ninth-round technical knockout victory over Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-2, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California in the scheduled 10-round main event of the inaugural edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Avalon Hollywood. Rodriguez stopped Gesta at 2:55 of the aforementioned round.

Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez | March 21, 2019 | Avalon Theater-Hollywood, California

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs #mexicoboxing #philippinesboxing #philippinesvsmexico #mercitogesta #freddyroach

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Willy Hutchinson & Nick Ball are the duo we never knew we needed 🤣

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved