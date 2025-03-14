We have a Middleweight main event as Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams and Patrice Volny both hit the 160 limit. It goes down tomorrow night in Orlando live on DAZN!
#shorts #boxing
We have a Middleweight main event as Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams and Patrice Volny both hit the 160 limit. It goes down tomorrow night in Orlando live on DAZN!
#shorts #boxing
Tags * 39Ammo39 AUSTIN Boxing Eddie Hearn Hit Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Orlando Patrice scales Volny Williams
Watch as Edgar Berlanga and JonathanGonzalez-Ortiz weigh in for their Super Middleweight showdown in Orlando! …