Full Fight | William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes…A knockout machine!

Full Fight | William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes

William Zepeda was a pure knockout machine, winning a fourth-round TKO against an overmatched Maxi Hughes in an IBF/WBA lightweight title eliminator at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Hughes’ corner was forced to pull him out at the end of the fourth round after the 27-year-old unloaded with a storm of shots in the round.

William Zepeda vs. Maxi Highes | March 16, 2024 | The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV

