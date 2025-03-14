“Kambosos Then Teofimo Lopez!” – Richardson Hitchins Outlines 2025 Plans





Richardson Hitchins admits a fight with George Kambosos followed by Teofimo Lopez is his preferred next two fights. Speaking with David Diamante in Orlando before a huge night of action, the IBF World Super Lightweight Champion recalls his crowning moment, eyes a future unification with The Takeover and talks the 140/147 landscape plus more!

#RichardsonHitchins #DavidDiamante #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.