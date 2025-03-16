A Star Is Born: Omari Jones Shines On Pro Debut Vs Alessio Mastronunzio [Full Fight]





Olympic Bronze Medalist Omari Jones opens his account in the paid ranks with a one-sided beat down over Alessio Mastronunzio in Orlando on Saturday 15 March 2025. ‘Banger’ is back out April 12 in Atlantic City. You need to get behind this journey!

