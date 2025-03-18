Could Callum Smith fight Beterbiev or Bivol at Anfield? 👀🔴





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Britain’s interim light-heavyweight champion Callum Smith looks back at his titanic battle with Joshua Buatsi and discusses the possibility of of him fighting in his home city of Liverpool at the Anfield stadium.

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage