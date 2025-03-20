Home / Boxing Videos / “You're Getting Rendered Unconscious” 🍿 Fiery Cameron Vuong vs Jordan Flynn Face Off

“You're Getting Rendered Unconscious” 🍿 Fiery Cameron Vuong vs Jordan Flynn Face Off

One from the archives! The Cameron Vuong vs Jordan Flynn rivalry has been boiling for some time now. The pair were slated to settle their beef in the ring on two previous occasions, most recently in June 2024 only to be postponed until this coming March 28. This sit down Face Off was filmed in the build up to their second date in June 2024, but we finally get to release it. Enjoy, it’s a good one!

