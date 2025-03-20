Home / Boxing Videos / Fundora, Booker, & More Preview Their Matchups on March 22 | #FundoraBooker

Fundora, Booker, & More Preview Their Matchups on March 22 | #FundoraBooker

Premier Boxing Champions 18 mins ago Boxing Videos



#FundoraBooker Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FundoraBooker

Fighters on the Fundora vs. Booker fight card—Sebastian Fundora, Chordale Booker, Jesus Ramos Jr., Guido Emmanuel Schramm, Elijah Garcia, and Terrell Gausha—preview their respective matchups this Saturday, March 22, exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members.

#RamosSchramm #GarciaGausha

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Who knew Bakole had this in him?? 🤯

#ArielxAde | Live every Tuesday at 5PM ET on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved