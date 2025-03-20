Fundora vs. Booker FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #FundoraBooker





#FundoraBooker Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FundoraBooker

Watch the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker Final Press Conference LIVE!

ABOUT FUNDORA VS. BOOKER:

Fundora vs. Booker will see unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora step into the ring to make the first defense of his world titles as he takes on top contender Chordale Booker headlining PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action Saturday, March 22 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, rising Mexican star Jesus Ramos Jr. will battle Guido Emmanuel Schramm in a 10-round all-Mexican super welterweight showdown, plus exciting rising middleweight contender Elijah Garcia duels veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the 10-round opening bout.

The tripleheader will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the action streaming exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the championship card.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, Sampson Boxing and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now at AXS.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

