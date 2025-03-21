“He's Going To Be A Menace!” – Olympian Pat Brown Prepares For Pro Debut





Paris Olympian Pat Brown’s pro debut is finally approaching. Months after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and nursing a few niggling injuries, ‘The Bomber’ is set to take the professional ranks by storm starting on Friday 28th March in Altrincham. We follow Pat in training with coaches Nigel Travis and Jamie Moore then as he makes his fight kit with the team at Suzi Wong as the countdown to fight number one draws nearer.

