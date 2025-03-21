Home / Boxing News / Mayerlin Rivas Returns to the Ring on April 17 Against Johanna Wonyou – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Mayerlin Rivas is set to make her return to the ring on April 17, facing France’s Johanna Wonyou in a WBA super bantamweight title eliminator at Ballin’ Maidstone in Kent, England.

Rivas Looks to Reclaim Her Spot at the Top

The Venezuelan veteran is looking to get back on track after a rough stretch, going winless in her last three fights with two decision losses and a draw. Her most recent defeat came on October 4, 2024, when she dropped a decision to Mikiah Kreps.

Known as “La Monita”, Rivas is no stranger to championship gold. The former two-division world champion has been training hard for this comeback and will rely on her experience, ring IQ, and championship pedigree to get the job done.

Wonyou’s Biggest Test Yet

Standing in her way is 24-year-old Johanna “Wonder” Wonyou, an undefeated French contender with an 11-0 record, including two knockouts. Wonyou is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Josefina Vega and is eager to prove she belongs at the world-class level.

However, she now faces the toughest challenge of her career against a battle-tested former champion in Rivas, who once held world titles in two different weight classes.

With a world title shot on the line, expect fireworks when these two warriors step into the ring in Kent!


