Cherneka Johnson Makes It A Double Over Nina Hughes After Towel Comes In

‘Sugar Neekz’ Cherneka Johnson leaves no doubt this time, dominating Nina Hughes in their rematch for the WBA World Bantamweight Title in Sydney as the towel comes in from the corner in round 7.
#shorts #boxing #chernekajohnson
