Stardom Beckons Jesus Ramos in 2025

The talented Mexican-American southpaw aims to make a statement against Guido Emmanuel Schramm tonight on PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video.

Still only 23-years-old, Jesus “Mono” Ramos is poised to make major strides in 2025. Ramos, one of the top 154-pounders in the world—and one of the young stars of the sport—will be fighting for the second time in 45 days when he faces Argentine Guido Emmanuel Schramm tonight at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live on PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video beginning at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

The bout serves as the co-main event on a three-fight card headlined by unified WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora making the first defense of his world titles against slick southpaw contender Chordale Booker.

A win over Schramm could put Ramos, the WBC’s fourth-rated 154-pounder, in line for a shot at the belts. The Arizona native certainly has his eyes on Fundora, evidenced by him sizing the champion up at Thursday’s final press conference as the two stood beside each other for a group shot of all the Prime Video participants.

“I definitely want the winner of the main event,” said Ramos. “I’m glad I’m up here next to him so I can really see how tall Fundora is. But I’m definitely not overlooking Schramm, and of course Fundora has a really tough opponent as well. If we both take care of our jobs on Saturday night, we’ll see what happens next.”

For Ramos, simply winning tonight won’t be enough, not after his hotly-contested points loss to top-rated contender Erickson Lubin in September 2023.

“ I have to get Guido out of there. ”

Top Super Welterweight Contender – Jesus Ramos

“The defeat against Erickson Lubin only made me better,” he said. “I grew a lot and I learned. It was a blessing in disguise in a way and I’m demonstrating that in each fight. I’m showing new wrinkles and displaying my whole arsenal.”

Ramos ended both of his subsequent fights inside the distance, stopping Johan Gonzalez in May 2025 and then dominating former unified world champion Jeison Rosario in February, ending matters in the eighth. Fighting for the second time this quarter, he promises to look even better.

“Activity is really important and it’s overlooked a lot in boxing,” said Ramos. “The greats would fight often back in the day and that’s something I’m trying to bring back. I’m always in the gym and staying ready. It’s gonna make a big difference.”

For Ramos, the exposure on Prime Video, where the card will be free on Prime Video for subscribers, is invaluable. A strong performance in front of a large audience increases his popularity and push him closer to securing even bigger fights down the line. Facing a significant underdog in Schramm, Ramos hopes to send a message to the main event winner with a strong performance.

“I have to look impressive, I have to get Guido out of there,” he said at Friday’s weigh-in.

“If you thought I looked sharp on February 1, I’m going to be even sharper on Saturday night and put on a great performance.”

