Mikaela Mayer sets her sights on Lauren Price 👀

Deontay Wilder still fighting! Deontay Wilder will continue to box although he is completely shot. He is looking for another big pay day, probably against AJ, and so has chosen a... […]

Brian Norman Jr vs Derrieck Cuevas - March 29th Kind of last minute here... and only two televised fights on the card. But settling in just as the fight begins. Hope it's a good one. (For the... […]

Interesting read Paul Bamba …. A somewhat depressing read about how boxers records are sometimes built and padded. ​This is why the sport is struggling. The best... […]

I don't like professional boxers competing at the Olympics. It is a mistake. Let pros be pros and ams be ams. things are turning upside down in the sports world and while I am not a hard and fast... […]

angel ayala lardizabal v masamichi yabuki march twenty nineth angel ayala lardizabal defends his ibf flyweight title against two-time light flyweight champion masamichi yabuki on march twenty nineth. angel's... […]

Sebastian Fundora v Chordale Booker- Prime Gone pretty much under the radar and PBC/Prime have done a bad job of promotion here. But here it is :p. First fight has Elijah Garcia vs Terrell... […]

Livingstone Bramble.... Just in the last 5-10 minutes several LA boxing guys are posting on Facebook that he has passed away as well. […]

Can Usyk go to Ali level status? Hear me out, Muhamma Ali was just as much political activist and fighter. When Ali was against the Vietnam war, despite being locked up for... […]

rip George Foreman rest in paradise big george […]

F*ck Tarver and the casuals BUT... RJJ won their first fight. It was the right decision. There was no robbery. Watch that fight. Tarver was hitting gloves all night long. He didn't hit... […]

Best of Knockouts of the Year (KOTY) So apparently Ring Magazine picks a Knockout of the Year since 1989. Was looking at the list and saw some truly ferocious knockouts. But was... […]

How do you rank the Four Kings? Rate Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, and Duran based on these three categories: personal favorite to least favorite, their performances against each other... […]

Rene Santiago scores upset win over Shokichi Iwata to claim WBO belt https://www.boxingscene.com/rene-santiago-scores-upset-win-over-shokichi-iwata-to-claim-wbo-belt--205856 *"Rene Santiago scores upset win over... […]