“Boots At 147? Dang, You Got Weight To Lose!” – Shane Mosley Jokes With Eimantas Stanionis

Legend ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley shares a joke with WBA World Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis at the start of training camp that he has a few pounds to lose.

