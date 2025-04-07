Fabio Wardley vs Jarrell Miller | LIVE Launch Press Conference | Running Towards Adversity 🥊





We’re here at Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich as we launch a massive heavyweight clash between hometown hero, Fabio Wardley & Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller. Join us pitch side for what promises to be an entertaining event.

